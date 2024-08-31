Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

