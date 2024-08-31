Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESTC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Elastic Stock Down 26.5 %

Elastic stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.70 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.15 million. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at $11,805,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at $11,805,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total value of $1,061,880.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,698,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

