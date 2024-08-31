Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $957.52 and last traded at $951.66. 477,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,065,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $948.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $891.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $819.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

