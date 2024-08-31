Emprise Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Emprise Bank lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after buying an additional 11,199,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Shares of XOM opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

