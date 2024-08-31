Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $149,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.76.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

