Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Equifax by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $307.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.58 and a 200-day moving average of $255.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $307.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

