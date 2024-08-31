Evercore ISI Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $98.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 9.2 %

MRVL stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

