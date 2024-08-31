Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $464.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

