Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

