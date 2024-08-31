F M Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 11,394 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

