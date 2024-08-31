F M Investments LLC Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $175.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

