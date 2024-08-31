F M Investments LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 2.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Banner by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Banner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.06. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.66 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Banner Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.