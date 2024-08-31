F M Investments LLC Makes New $638,000 Investment in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,875 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 252,349 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $191,426.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125,061 shares in the company, valued at $97,908,161.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $191,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125,061 shares in the company, valued at $97,908,161.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,594,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,553,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,958,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 886,678 shares of company stock worth $26,885,494 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -193.94 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

