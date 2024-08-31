F M Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $179.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.59. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $182.24.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.