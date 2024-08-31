F M Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 13,508 SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,412,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,968 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 395,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 338,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $46.96.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

