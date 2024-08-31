F M Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,339 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HLNE opened at $152.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.71.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

