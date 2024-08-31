F M Investments LLC Takes $351,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after purchasing an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Herc by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,288,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Herc by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Stock Up 1.7 %

Herc stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

