Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,083 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $150,591.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,805.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $155,204.73.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $131,703.63.

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $144.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.34. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $165.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 12,108.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SiTime by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $2,454,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

