Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.2 %

FAST stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

