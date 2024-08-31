FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 8,610.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,239,000 after purchasing an additional 165,055 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.

Shares of FDX opened at $298.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.37 and a 200-day moving average of $269.63. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

