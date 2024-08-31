Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.