First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in First Solar by 321.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.36.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $227.37 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.99.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

