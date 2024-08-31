Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.4%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 7,637,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 54,275,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.