Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,011 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.22% of Fortive worth $57,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.