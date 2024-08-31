General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 41.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in General Mills by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Mills Stock Up 1.3 %
GIS opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $74.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.
General Mills Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
