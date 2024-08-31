Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $109,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Global Financial Private Client LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,473 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

