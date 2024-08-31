Global Financial Private Client LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Global Financial Private Client LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

