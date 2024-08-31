Global Financial Private Client LLC Sells 632 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Financial Private Client LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.