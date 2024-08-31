GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,913 shares of company stock worth $7,416,831. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.15 and a 12 month high of $167.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

