GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in GSK by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of GSK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of GSK by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in GSK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,398,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after buying an additional 155,312 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $43.89 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

