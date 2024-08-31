Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 41.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $3,820,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $3,374,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 88.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

