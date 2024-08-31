Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.

Halma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. Halma has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

