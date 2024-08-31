Harbour Investments Inc. Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 2.18% of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000.

NYSEARCA IWIN opened at $27.81 on Friday. Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (IWIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks inflation-adjusted returns by primarily investing in a mix of stocks and commodity-linked instruments. IWIN was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Amplify.

