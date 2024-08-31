HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

