HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $92.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $92.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

