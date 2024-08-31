HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $313.63 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.81.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

