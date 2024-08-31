HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 958 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,918,472,000 after buying an additional 209,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,663,219,000 after acquiring an additional 531,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,754 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after purchasing an additional 680,575 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $266,538,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $38.99 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

