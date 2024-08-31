Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Raised by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,725 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE HPE opened at $19.37 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

