Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,326,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,125,000 after purchasing an additional 190,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,104 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,680,000 after buying an additional 216,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,148,000 after buying an additional 1,246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $475,073,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $219.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

