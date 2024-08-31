Hudson Value Partners LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after buying an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Visa by 14,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after buying an additional 1,489,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $276.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $505.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.