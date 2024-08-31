Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,607,000 after purchasing an additional 103,521 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 626,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $282.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

