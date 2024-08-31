IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,346 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of IDEX worth $47,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after acquiring an additional 555,250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,080.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 306,221 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,789,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDEX by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,767,000 after purchasing an additional 206,345 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $206.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.05. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

