Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Infosys by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after buying an additional 1,696,378 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,585,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,294,000 after buying an additional 1,549,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Infosys by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,741,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after buying an additional 1,235,140 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

