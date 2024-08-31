Innealta Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 696,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 345,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 142,065 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 995.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $359.75 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

