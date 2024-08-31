Innealta Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $158.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

