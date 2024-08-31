Innealta Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,422,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $75.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

