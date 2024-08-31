Innealta Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,871 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Huntsman by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Huntsman by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 6,496.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $28.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.
HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
