Innealta Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,871 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Huntsman by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Huntsman by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 6,496.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.