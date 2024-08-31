Innealta Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 365 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

OMC opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

