Innealta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 360 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 360 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after buying an additional 286,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 522,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 301,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.67.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

