Innealta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,278 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 93.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.2% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $101,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $101,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas M. Schosser bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,663.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $299,993 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.